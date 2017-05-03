Disruptions to SH6 Fairlie-Tekapo Road due to a crash

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:11

Motorists with high-sided vehicles and motorbikes are asked to avoid SH6 Fairlie-Tekapo Road due to a crash.

A campervan has rolled over and fire and ambulance are attending along with Police traffic units.

At about 9.40am this morning, a campervan was thought to have been caught out by the high-winds and has rolled off the road.

No one has been injured and the road is not blocked, but due to high winds it will be some time before the vehicle involved can be towed out of the ditch.