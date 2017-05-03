Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:12

A record 1,250 jobs are available for young Aucklanders at today’s JobFest event (Wednesday 3 May) - New Zealand’s largest youth employment event - which has a particular focus on young MÄori and Pacific Island jobseekers.

Around 75 businesses are attending JobFest at the Manukau Vodafone Events, spanning industries including construction and infrastructure, fashion, tourism and hospitality, and food and beverage.

While the number of young Aucklanders (15-24 years) not in employment, education or training (NEET) has remained relatively static over the past four years, in the year ending December 2016, 26,800 young people remain in this category including a significantly higher proportion of MÄori and Pacific Island youth.

JobFest is delivered by Auckland Council’s Youth Connections initiative, in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and The Tindall Foundation.

Auckland’s Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says today’s JobFest is about bridging the gap between young jobseekers and employers and helping young people get ‘work-ready’ so that they are more familiar with the workplace culture.

"South Auckland has a significantly higher proportion of young people not in employment, education or training than the rest of Auckland, as is the number of young MÄori and Pacific Islanders, so we are supporting the local community by holding JobFest in Manukau," he says.

"Today marks Auckland’s fifth JobFest, and of the 6,000 young people who have attended the previous events, around 420 gained employment - so JobFest, working alongside other youth employment initiatives, is making a difference," Deputy Mayor Cashmore says.

JobFest creates an ideal atmosphere for young jobseekers and employers to meet. The event gives businesses access to more of Auckland’s young talent, and helps young people into work and career pathways.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development general manager Business Innovation and Skills, Patrick McVeigh says JobFest is also working to help ease a critical skills shortage in a number of sectors such as construction and infrastructure, ICT, and hospitality and tourism.

"All businesses exhibiting at JobFest are showing their commitment to the future generation of our workforce by proactively working to bring fresh, young talent into their businesses, and nurturing young people so they can forge careers," he says.

One young jobseeker who secured employment after attending JobFest last September is aspiring chef 22 year-old Rosa Vaili from Otara.

Rosa secured a job as a kitchen hand at Sudima Auckland Airport where her passion for working in the kitchen has motived other chefs to provide training when she has finished her kitchen hand tasks.

Careers NZ has funded a short film called ‘Growing Pains’ to encourage MÄori to reflect on their upbringing and the influence grandparents have on children. The narrative follows a young boy learning the teachings of his grandfather to help prepare him for the future and obtaining a job.

