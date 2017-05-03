Crash on Te Puke Highway - truck vs motorhome

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 11:26

At about 9.47am this morning, a truck and motorhome have collided on the Te Puke Highway in the Western Bay of Plenty between Rangiuru Road and Pah Road.

Police, fire and ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene and one person has suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use the following diversions; Brown Road into Mark Road through to Te Matai Road.