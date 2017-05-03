Overseas couples match NZ couples in same-sex marriages - Stats NZ

|
Half of all same-sex marriages and civil unions registered in New Zealand in 2016 were couples living overseas, compared with 11 percent of opposite-sex couples, Stats NZ said today.
"Couples from Australia accounted for 58 percent of overseas same-sex couples coming here to marry," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said. "A further 17 percent came from China."
Twenty-one percent of same-sex couples from overseas had one or both partners born in New Zealand, compared with 56 percent of opposite-sex couples.
In 2016, 483 New Zealand resident couples and 471 overseas resident couples celebrated same-sex marriages or civil unions.
A further 19,752 New Zealand resident couples and 2,490 overseas resident couples celebrated opposite-sex marriages or civil unions.
For all registrations (overseas and resident couples combined), most chose to register a marriage rather than a civil union (23,136 marriages compared with 60 civil unions).
See Marriages, Civil Unions, and Divorces: Year ended December 2016 for more information.
