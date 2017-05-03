MDS focuses on emerging technology, design and indigenous culture

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 12:40

Media Design School, in association with TechWeek, are offering people in Auckland and further afield the opportunity to participate in a one day event that demonstrates how emerging technologies are being used to inform and transform the practice of indigenous art and design in Aotearoa.

This free event, which is being held on 10 May, features some of Australasia's most exciting creative practitioners from across the fields of graphic design, games, VR/AR, animation, video, art, and interaction design.

Following the conference, there will also be a number of workshops on offer, including Approaching Māori Cultural Concepts With Confidence with Johnson McKay, Creative Strategist at Fly; 3D Printing: Addressing Pacific Plastic Waste with Lionel Taito-Matamua, Digital Maker and Educator at Creative Pathways; and Decolonising Design Futures with Dr. Sarah Elsie Baker and Jodi Meadows.

Dr. Sarah Elsie Baker, Media Design School Senior Lecturer and event organiser, says that Emerging Technology, Design and Indigenous Culture will explore how creative practitioners deal with the tensions and synergies produced by working with both the customary and the contemporary and asks how local communities can become involved with new technologies.

"The workshops will explore how we can decolonise the future of design, as well as its past," says Baker.

Those who are unable to be in Auckland on 10 May can also join in via the Virtual Conference, as the event will be live-streamed.

Click here to register for Emerging Technology, Design and Indigenous Culture.