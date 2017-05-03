Owners of menacing dogs urged to get their dogs neutered

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 12:37

Owners of menacing dogs are being urged to get their dogs neutered and microchipped for free at the Massey University Veterinary Hospital before the end of June.

The Palmerston North City Council has been offering the free service since March thanks to funding from the Department of Internal Affairs.

"So far 12 of the 52 known menacing dogs in the city have been neutered and microchipped through the programme," says Graeme Gillespie, Head of Environmental Protection Services at Palmerston North City Council.

"This is a great start and we commend the owners for doing the right thing. We’re now urging the remaining owners to take up the offer before the programme ends on 30 June."

Menacing dog owners should have received an information pack in the mail in March and will be contacted shortly with a reminder.

"We’ve made the process as simple as possible and all they have to do is contact the Massey University Veterinary Hospital and arrange an appointment time."

Palmerston North has a bylaw in place that requires dogs classified as menacing to be neutered. Proposed legislation will soon make it mandatory right across the country, and once the programme ends neutering will be at the owner’s expense along with potential infringement fines.

The Department of Internal Affairs’ contribution to the programme is part of the government’s national strategy to reduce the risk and harm of dog attacks.