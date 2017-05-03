Police appeal for info on Piha fires

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 12:51

Statement by Detective Sergeant Ashley Matthews.

Police are appealing for information from public after a spate of suspicious fires in Piha on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Police were informed of a number small scrub fires on the Tasman View Track at Piha on the night of Monday 1 May. The track starts at the southern end of the beach leading to a lookout above Camel Road, then continues onto the Hillary Trail.

Police were then alerted to another spate of fires in the early hours of Wednesday 3 May on the Marawhara Walk Track at North Piha. Not long after these fires were lit, fire crews became aware of two more fires on Lion Rock and another on the embankment at the intersection of Marine Parade South and Beach Valley Road.

Police believe the fires have been deliberately lit one to two hours either side of midnight on both occasions and believe they are all likely related.

"These fires are a destructive and senseless act of vandalism and Police will work to hold to account whoever is responsible. We are conducting scene examinations with the assistance of fire crews and are making further enquiries today." said Detective Sergeant Ashley Matthews.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area.

Police encourage anyone who has information about the fires or seen anything suspicious to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Clubb from Waitakere CIB on (09) 837 9511.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.