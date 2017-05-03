Arrests made in relation to robbery at Luck 7 Superette

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 13:25

Tauranga Police have arrested three people in relation to an aggravated robbery at the Lucky 7 Superette on Maungatapu Road last week.

At 6.40pm on 26 April 2017 the store was robbed by two males, one of whom was armed with a pistol.

Police have located and arrested the two males, as well as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Two of the males, aged 18 and 19, were charged with aggravated robbery and are currently before the District Court.

The 19-year-old is appearing in court today, and the 18-year-old is set to appear on 9 May 2017.

A 16-year-old youth has also been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Youth Court on 9 May 2017.

The pistol used in the robbery has been recovered.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the members of the public who assisted us with our inquires, your help was invaluable to us" says Detective Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, Tauranga Police.

"The incident was traumatic for the shop attendant who had a pistol pointed at him"

"The offenders only stood to gain a small amount of property from robbing the store, and in doing so have caused a lot of harm"

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in our community and we work to prevent it and hold offenders accountable for their actions"