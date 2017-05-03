City grant applications open

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 14:02

Applications for the Dunedin City Council's annual City Service and City Project Grants are open.

DCC Manager Community Development and Events Joy Gunn says, "This scheme makes funding available to social, arts, sports and recreation, environmental and heritage organisations and projects which make a significant contribution to the priorities of one or more of the DCC's key strategies."

Grants Subcommittee Chair Cr Aaron Hawkins says, "The City Project and City Service Grants make a fundamental contribution to the not-for-profit sector of the city.

"This funding covers core operating costs for key and unique organisations and projects which help the city achieve its strategic goals."

The City Service and City Project Grants scheme is now in its third year, with more than $490,000 in the funding pool this year.

For more information about the fund, the DCC's strategic framework and application forms, visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/services/dcc-funding.

Anyone wishing to apply for funding is encouraged to contact the DCC's Events and Community Development team on 03 477 4000. Staff will be able to help with information about the criteria and how to apply.

Hard copy information is also available from the DCC Customer Services Agency in the Civic Centre.

Applications for City Service and City Project Grants close on Friday, 26 May 2017. Applications will be considered by the Grants Subcommittee on 5 July 2017.