Wesley: Moving or staying put?

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 13:22

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa has received a proposal to name a new town development just north of Pukekohe ‘Wesley’ and remove it as the unofficial name of a suburb between Mount Albert, Sandringham, and Mount Roskill.

"The Board will meet on 18 May to decide whether or not to take this proposal through the name change process," says Board Secretary Wendy Shaw.

"We’d like to assure the public that this is not a decision the Board will take lightly. If the Board decides to progress the proposal people then will have the opportunity to have their say.

"We’ve had some feedback on the proposal already, but we’d like to encourage people to hold off on making any submissions on the proposal and wait for the Board’s decision to proceed or not."