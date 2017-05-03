Free microchipping for Wellington cats this month

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 13:08

Wellington City Council is partnering with the Wellington SPCA to offer free microchipping of cats on Saturdays throughout the month of May.

Microchipping is a safe, simple and permanent method of identification, and one of the most effective ways to keep your cat safe.

According to the New Zealand Companion Animal Register in the eight weeks following the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, 85% of microchipped pets were home within three hours of being found. Of the non-chipped pets, 25% were home within 10 days of being found.

"Microchipping is a no brainer," says Councillor Peter Gilberd, Portfolio Leader for the Natural Environment. "Pets are part of the family, so we want to keep them safe, and unlike collars, which can slip off, microchips are permanent.

"To have this offered out in the community - and free - is just a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has been putting off the simple procedure."

A bylaw requiring microchipping of cats was passed in August 2016. All cats over the age of 12 weeks are covered by the bylaw, which will come into place early next year.

Microchipping events are expected to be busy so early arrival is recommended. Cats must be restrained in a cage or carry box.