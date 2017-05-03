Age no barrier for determined Waikato graduate

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 14:23

The road to graduation was far from smooth for Karl McInnes - but when the Hamilton father of three takes the stage at the University of Waikato’s graduation ceremony this week, he will be celebrating hard-earned success.

The last three years have seen Karl working seven days a week while completing his Bachelor of Management Studies and providing for his family. Twelve-hour shifts on weekends paid the bills but meant almost no leisure time. It’s clear he’s not scared by hard work though - once he graduates at Claudelands Arena on Wednesday he’ll return to work on his next qualification, a Master of Management Studies.

It all started when Karl moved to Hamilton with his family in 2013, and "couldn’t even land an interview". His managerial experience in the tourism industry fell flat with employers who considered tertiary qualifications a minimum requirement. Undeterred, he enrolled at the University of Waikato in the Bachelor of Management Studies with a double major in strategic management and supply chain management, areas that matched his prior experience. "I just needed the theory and grounding behind what I had experienced in the real world," Karl says. "Coming into uni, I thought I might struggle because I never did very well at school, but I found I had a knack for it."

Such was Karl’s knack for academia that he became a tutor for other students. "I’ve enjoyed tutoring because I’m a people person and I get to solidify my own understanding of the material. Even though some of them are young enough to be my kids, I’ve generally felt accepted as a mature student. Some of them definitely think with older heads."

Karl started tertiary study as a 19-year-old, fresh out of high school, but soon found that it did not sit well with him, leaving after two years. He worked and travelled the world, marrying and starting a family along the way. When he returned to study and began his bachelor’s degree, he was ready for the challenge and prepared to make personal sacrifices to get the job done.

With an average of just four weekends off every year, Karl managed to complete his four-year degree in three years, taking advantage of Waikato’s Summer School programme to speed things up. It hasn’t been easy but he has no regrets.

"I’ve been lucky to have such an understanding family, and to have had the freedom to do whatever I choose and to follow whichever dream I have. It’s not all glamorous though, like along the way I was collecting rubbish for six months and working in factories, but you can do whatever you set your mind to. Age is never a barrier."

Nearly 1000 students will be graduating at University of Waikato ceremonies over the next two weeks with three ceremonies on Wednesday 3 May at Claudelands in Hamilton, one at the university’s Te Kohinga MÄrama Marae this Friday 5 May, and another in Tauranga on Wednesday 10 May.

There are 308 Waikato Management School students graduating at the 10am Claudelands ceremony on 3 May. A total of 237 students from the faculties of Arts and Social Sciences, Computing and Mathematics, Law, and MÄori and Indigenous Studies graduate at 2pm on 3 May and, at 6pm, 231 Education, Science and Engineering students will have their qualifications conferred. One hundred students will graduate at the marae, and 118 at Bay Park Arena in Tauranga following a student procession from Red Square down Devonport Street starting at 11am.