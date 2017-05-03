Police name victim of Far North crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a motor vehicle crash in Broadwood, Far North in the early hours of Sunday 30 April, 2017.
He was 21-year-old Hohepa Tamati from Broadwood.
An investigation into the crash is on-going.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.