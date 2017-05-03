Bank robbery of the Glenfield ANZ Bank

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 15:40

Police are currently on the scene at ANZ Bank in Glenfield, Glenfield Road.

Just after 1.10pm, a man entered the bank and demanded money.

The man fled in and a large number of Police are currently in the area.

He was wearing a white hoody and sunglasses with the hood up.

he is thought to be aged in his mid 20's, and is described as a Maori or Pacific Islander.

A vehicle that may be linked to this incident was found forty minutes later in the Bayview area.

Police dogs and their handlers are currently in this area seeking to establish whether a possible offender is still in the area.

As a precautionary measure, Bayview Primary is currently in lockdown.

No one is thought to be injured.

Further information will be released as it is confirmed.