Body found in Manukau Heads believed to be missing man

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 16:41

Police have found a man’s body in the Manukau Heads area which is believed to be that of missing man Timothy John Watkins.

The 58-year-old Manurewa man was reported missing on Monday 1 May, 2017.

His body was found this afternoon in close proximity to the motorcycle he was reported to be riding at the time he disappeared.

Police are conducting further inquiries to establish what has happened.

- Sergeant Gareth Brown, Counties Manukau Police.