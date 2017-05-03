Good police work in Milton today sees incident resolved peacefully

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 18:10

Today at about 12:30pm police were called to attend an incident in Milton, Otago.

A man who was in possession of knives was at an address and his family had concerns for his well-being.

A short time later he was seen walking along Union Street with a knife in each hand and further calls were made to the police.

Police staff from Balclutha and Milton assisted along with a police dog unit.

The man was taken into custody without incident at about 1.30pm today and nobody was hurt during the incident.

As a precaution the two schools and a kindergarten in Milton were asked to keep their children inside until the incident was resolved.

The man will been appearing in court tomorrow in relation to the incident.

As the matter is before courts police are unable to comment any further.