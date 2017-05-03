Nominations open for Wanaka Ward By-election

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 17:53

Nominations open tomorrow (Thursday 4 May) for candidates to fill the vacancy in the Wanaka Ward left as a result of the recent resignation of Councillor Ella Lawton.

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said that the Local Electoral Act required the Council to hold a by-election to fill the seat. If more than one nomination is received, an election will be conducted by postal vote. Nominations close on 1 June at noon. The election date is Friday 28 July 2017.

Nomination forms are on the QLDC website along with information about the by-election, including the rules about election signage. The information is also available from the QLDC offices in Wanaka and Queenstown.

While candidates do not have to live within the Wanaka Ward, they must be nominated by two people who are registered voters in the Wanaka Ward.

Candidates have to pay a $200 deposit, which in most cases is refunded on the basis that they achieve at least 25% of the successful candidate’s vote, Ms Robertson said.

The electoral roll to be used for the by-election is also being updated. People who live in the Wanaka ward are eligible to vote in the by-election and can check if they are on the roll online at www.elections.org.nz. Non-resident ratepayers can check the hard copy of the roll at the Council’s offices or contact the electoral officer by calling 034430024 between 8am-5pm weekdays.