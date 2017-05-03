Three Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 21:36

There may be snow hitting the mountains this week, but things are heating up for three Lotto players who each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Eastpark Superette in Auckland, New World Whangamata in Whangamata and Melody’s New World in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Lotto New Zealand’s Mother’s Day promotion is now underway. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 30 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 13 May are in the draw to win 50 extra prizes, including 5x Audi A1 cars, 5x $20,000 travel prizes, 20x $10,000 shopping prizes and 20x prizes of $10,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.