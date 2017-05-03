Tauranga Police investigate aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 22:40

Tauranga Police are investigating an aggravated robbery which occurred at approximately 7:15pm this evening on Cameron Road.

A male offender entered a store on Cameron Road, near Fifth Avenue, and presented a blunt weapon.

He demanded money from the attendant and a struggle between the two ensued.

The offender then left the premises.

The victim has received minor injuries and will be receiving medical treatment and support this evening.

It is yet to be established whether anything was taken.

The offender was seen wearing dark clothing and a balaclava and fled the scene in a westerly direction on Cameron Road, away from the CBD.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has seen a man in the area matching the above description is asked to contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.