Bank robbery in Glenfield

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 22:16

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery of ANZ Bank which occurred in Glenfield this afternoon.

A scene examination has been completed and Police are speaking to a number of witnesses.

Police have identified several positive lines of inquiry.

Shortly after 1.10pm this afternoon, a man entered the bank and demanded money from the staff.

Police have identified that the man was carrying a pistol.

The man and an associated woman left the bank with a sum of money.

Bank procedures ensured only a small amount of money was in the tills.

No one was injured in this incident.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the event and hasn’t already spoken to Police to come forward.

In addition, anyone with any information that could assist with the Police investigation is also asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to North Shore Police Station on (09) 477 5000.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.