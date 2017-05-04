Interest spikes in Massey online study following subsidy cuts

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 08:23

Massey University will be in Australia next week talking to New Zealanders about online study opportunities .

The Australian Government this week announced it is planning to withdraw subsidies currently offered to New Zealand citizens enrolling in Australian tertiary educations courses, causing a spike in interest in the Massey offer.

The University has been promoting itself to New Zealanders based overseas for several years, particularly in those countries with large expatriate populations such as Australia and Britain.

Most Kiwi students are not only entitled to subsidised domestic fees, they can also apply for interest-free student loans to pay the course costs and are not liable for goods and services tax that would be payable if based in New Zealand.

The Massey team is running information sessions in Melbourne on Monday, Sydney on Tuesday, Brisbane on Wednesday and Gold Coast Thursday. All the sessions are fully booked but prospective students are able to get more information online and further information sessions are planned for later in the year.

Staff noticed a 25 per cent increase in Australian traffic on the webpage massey.ac.nz/sweetas in the 24 hours since news of the Australian Government’s move to tighten eligibility.