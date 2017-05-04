Dunedin City Council is keen to hear views on bookbus service

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 10:57

The DCC is reviewing the mobile library service provided by Dunedin Public Libraries and people are being asked for feedback on what works well and what could be improved.

DCC Group Manager Arts and Culture Bernie Hawke says, "There are several key reasons for the review. The vehicles are coming to the end of their life, the planned South Dunedin Community Hub will include library services and there have been significant changes in technology and innovation since the current bookbuses were commissioned in 1991."

Dunedin has the longest running bookbus service in New Zealand - it has been going since 1950.

Mobile and Home Services Team Leader Jo Bailey says the two bookbuses cover thousands of kilometres a year, visiting 50 stops a week from Monday to Saturday, including evenings. The service covers suburban Dunedin, from Portobello to Brighton.

About 1500 to 2000 customers visit the bookbuses each week, and about 100,000 items are issued annually. Each vehicle carries about 2200 items, ranging from children’s books and magazines to talking books and large print novels.

Mr Hawke says the review will assess the current service, including what services are offered, the vehicles, itinerary and community need.

Future mobile library service options may or may not include bookbuses as the needs of library users may be better catered for in different ways.

To provide feedback on the service, you can visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/bookbus-review and fill out the survey, or collect a paper copy from a bookbus or any of the public libraries. Feedback closes on 27 May.

The results of the review are expected in July.