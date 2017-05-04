Defence Force Pacific Survey

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:07

LINZ will use the results of a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) survey of the Cook Island waters to update its charts and navigation information.

The NZDF is sending the Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS TE MANA to the South Pacific this week.

While there it will carry out a hydrographic survey to identify uncharted navigational hazards in Rarotonga and Penrhyn - two of the main islands in the Cook Islands.

"The survey will enable LINZ to update the nautical charts for Rarotonga and Penrhyn and provide mariners with up-to-date information to keep them safe as they navigate around these islands," Stuart Caie, Senior Hydrographic Surveyor at LINZ, said.

Mr Caie said the survey was part of a wider work programme to improve nautical charts in the region.