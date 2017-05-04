Search rescue operaiton under way near Westport

|
[ login or create an account ]
A search and rescue operation involving police and Land SAR volunteers is currently under way in the Buckland Peaks area, near Westport to locate a 40-year-old Israeli man last seen on Tuesday 2 May 2017.
The man is believed to have entered the Paparoa National Park at 10am, wearing dark trousers and a red jacket.
Police have concerns for his safety, as weather conditions have been marginal with south-westerly winds, intermittent rain and near freezing temperatures.
Police ask that anyone who has been in the Paparoa National Park area in the last few days who may have seen a man matching this description please get in touch with them immediately on 03 789 7905
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.