Search rescue operaiton under way near Westport

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:41

A search and rescue operation involving police and Land SAR volunteers is currently under way in the Buckland Peaks area, near Westport to locate a 40-year-old Israeli man last seen on Tuesday 2 May 2017.

The man is believed to have entered the Paparoa National Park at 10am, wearing dark trousers and a red jacket.

Police have concerns for his safety, as weather conditions have been marginal with south-westerly winds, intermittent rain and near freezing temperatures.

Police ask that anyone who has been in the Paparoa National Park area in the last few days who may have seen a man matching this description please get in touch with them immediately on 03 789 7905