Wellington humming as city tops world quality of life rankings

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:45

Wellington is the best city in the world to live in, according to a global survey published in the Financial Times, acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle says.

The survey conducted by the Deutsche Bank measured cities on factors such as cost of living, pollution, climate and house prices and ranked Wellington as the best city in the world.

"Wellingtonians know we live in the best spot on earth, and now the rest of the world is hearing about it as well," acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle says.

"The international survey is a big endorsement that we’re on the right track here in Wellington. It ranks us ahead of much bigger cities like New York, Sydney and Los Angeles and even ahead of cities that pride themselves on quality of life like Melbourne and Edinburgh.

"It’s also a powerful reminder of the things we need to protect for future generations: our local environment, affordable and accessible housing, ease of movement, quality public transport, and good paying jobs.

Wellington Ambassador Simon Wolf said the winning global ranking would be a boost for the capital’s efforts in attracting new people to visit and work in the city.

"This is a big win for Wellington and confirmation that we really stand out on the world stage," he says.

"This shows it’s not just locals who love Wellington, the rest of the world is casting a jealous eye our way as well."