Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 14:31

Canterbury Police are attending a serious crash in Bankside involving a van and a ute.

The crash happened shortly after 1pm at the intersection of Breadings Road and SH 1.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Heslerton Road and Main Rakaia Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.