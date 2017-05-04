Takapuna's Memory Shop on the move to Birkenhead

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 14:35

The Memory Shop, run by Dementia Auckland in support of people with dementia, is on the move from its original spot in Takapuna to a new, more spacious store in Birkenhead.

After almost three years in their original Takapuna location, the new store will be located at 84 Mokoia Road, Birkenhead from the beginning of July.

The new space will enable the store to sell furniture for the first time and a truck has also been donated to assist with collections.

Dementia Auckland Chief Executive Rod Perkins says they hope this move will help raise more money to support those living with dementia as well as provide support for their carers.

"The Memory Shop currently receives wonderful donations from supporters who identify with our work, and we see a strong sense of community among everyone involved," he says.

All that is left now is to find more volunteers. The Memory Shop is calling for some generous helping hands to assist on the shop floor and in the truck collecting furniture.

"Volunteers work hard, but they also have a lot of fun - it’s a great opportunity to meet new people. Plus, as a bonus, you get to see all the interesting donated items coming into the store," says Rod.

"By donating a few hours of your time a week, you’ll be making a huge difference to the Memory Shop and to those living with dementia."

Dementia Auckland supports people with dementia and their loved ones by providing information, education, support, and socialisation programmes. Dementia Auckland are there from diagnosis, right through to residential care.

To volunteer at the new store, contact Dementia Auckland Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Knight on sarah@dementiaauckland.org.nz or 09 551 2100.