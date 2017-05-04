SH1 closed, serious crash at Bankside

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 14:53

State Highway 1 at Bankside, north of the Rakaia River, Selwyn District, was closed after 1.30 pm today due to a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 1pm at the intersection of Breadings Road and SH 1.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place for all traffic. Drivers are advised to follow instructions of traffic road crews, allow extra time for their journey and avoid the area if they can.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending.