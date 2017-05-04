Winter outdoor burning ban in Napier and Hastings air sheds

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 14:59

Rules applying to outdoor fires during winter in the Napier and Hastings air sheds began on Monday 1 May. Hawke’s Bay Regional Council reminds residents that no outdoor burning is permitted in these zones until after 31 August 2017.

"The burning rules aim to clean up the winter air because of the inversion layer that forms over the cities on cold, windless days and traps smoke near the ground where it’s a health hazard," says Mike Alebardi, HBRC’s Team Leader Pollution Response/Enforcement.

Mr Alebardi says there are only a few exceptions. Outdoor fires are permitted for burning orchard or vineyard material when food production trees are being replaced with others, when shelterbelts need to be removed for redevelopment or when landowners need to control disease. Barbecue or hangi fires are also permitted.

"However these fires aren’t to cause a nuisance to neighbouring properties, so if you are allowed to light a fire please do it when weather conditions allow smoke to go upwards," says Mr Alebardi.

People also need to check with their city or district councils about any local bylaws regarding fires in the open air.

The burning rules can be checked at www.hbrc.govt.nz #burning. To find out if a property is inside an air shed, the Air Sheds Online Map button is at the foot of HBRC’s website home page.

Anyone who has a problem with smoke from a neighbouring property, can call HBRC’s Pollution Hotline 24/7 on 0800 108 838.