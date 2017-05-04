Maori statutory board’s $270k legal bill an abuse of process

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:05

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says that the $273,431 legal bill for the Independent MÄori Statutory Board’s failed legal challenge of the Unitary Plan is an abuse of process and the rights of ratepayers.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson, Jo Holmes, says, "The Independent MÄori Statutory Board’s role is to ensure that the view of MÄori in the Auckland region is taken into account when Auckland Council makes its decisions. Here, a very clear democratic decision was made by the Council but the IMSB wasted nearly $300,000 to try and overrule it."

"What’s worse is that we understand it cost the Council more than half a million dollars to defend the appeal - a ridiculous situation where ratepayers are funding both sides of a totally unjustified exercise."

"The IMSB needs to be reined in. It needs to understand that it is a consultation body to assist the Council, not a co-governing body that trumps ratepayers’ right to democracy."