Police dealing with incidents at four schools

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:15

Waitemata Police have responded to four incidents this morning where schools received emails of concern.

Police staff have attended each of the schools and conducted searches and no items of interested have been located at this stage.

The priority for police and the schools during incidents such as these is to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"Police don’t believe the threats are credible however we need to go through a process to establish this is the case and ensure the safety of the students which is what we have been doing," says Acting Inspector and relieving Rodney Area Commander Jason Homan.