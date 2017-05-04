Fatal Riverton-Wallacetown Highway crash

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:21

Police can now name the man who died following a single vehicle crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99) yesterday.

Steven Brent Harris, 65, of Tuatapere, was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crashed at 5.45am on Wednesday, 3 May 2017.

The Serious Crash Unit’s investigation is ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or stopped to help after it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverton Police on 03 234 7070.