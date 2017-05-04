Two people die in Bankside crash

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:41

Police can confirm two people have died in a crash in Bankside, Canterbury this afternoon.

The crash involved a van and a ute and happened shortly after 1pm at the intersection of Breadings Road and SH 1.

A third person received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and has been transported to hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Heslerton Road and Main Rakaia Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.