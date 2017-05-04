Serious crash near Carterton

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 16:16

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Clareville near Carterton in the Wairarapa.

Police were called at 2:45pm after two cars have collided.

One person is reported to have serious injuries, however at this stage there are no further details on whether anyone else has been injured.

The Serious Crash Unit are on their way to the scene.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.