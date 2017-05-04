CCTV footage released of aggravated robbery on the North Shore

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 17:00

Police are releasing CCTV footage of yesterday's aggravated robbery of ANZ bank in Glenfield in an attempt to identify the offender.

(This footage is now available on the Waitemata Facebook Page)

At approximately 1.10pm on 3 May 2017, the man has entered the bank armed with a firearm.

He has threatened the staff, demanding cash.

As can be seen in the video, he has taken off with a sum of cash and fled the scene.

This was obviously very upsetting to the staff who were present throughout the incident and they have managed the situation very well.

We are now asking for any members of the public who recognise the man in the video to call 111 immediately or to contact the North Shore Crime Car on 09 477 5261.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to speak with the woman who walks in before the offender in the video.

She is not a person of interest however we believe she may be able to assist the investigation team.

If you know who she is then please contact the North Shore Crime Car on the number above.

Staff are continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry but ask anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police.

- Detective Senior Sergeant James Bothamley, Waitemata Police