Motorists urged to avoid Crash Pyes Pa Road area

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 17:20

Police are currently attending a crash in the Western Bay of Plenty, on Pyes Pa Road near Te Matai Road.

A car collided with a bank at 3.35pm and one person is trapped with serious injuries.

Emergency services are in attendance and a helicopter has been requested to land on Pyes Pa road to evacuate the injured victim.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for about one hour while this takes place.

Police will update media when more information becomes available and the road re-opens.