Man located following search and rescue operation near Westport

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 17:26

The 40-year-old man reported missing in Paparoa National Park this morning has now been found.

He walked out and met the search and rescue team at the car park just after 3:30pm this afternoon.

He is safe and well, but is currently being checked over as a precaution.

Police would like to thank Land SAR volunteers for their help in the search.