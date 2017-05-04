Man located following search and rescue operation near Westport

|
The 40-year-old man reported missing in Paparoa National Park this morning has now been found.
He walked out and met the search and rescue team at the car park just after 3:30pm this afternoon.
He is safe and well, but is currently being checked over as a precaution.
Police would like to thank Land SAR volunteers for their help in the search.
