Going bananas at Otago Polytechnic

Otago Polytechnic staff and students are going bananas for World Fair Trade Day!
On Tuesday morning (May 9), 41 people will gather in the Hub for a yummy (Fair Trade) banana breakfast.
Then from 10am-1pm, people can pedal power for a (Fair Trade) banana smoothie. They’re invited to hop on board the exercycle-come-blender for their delicious treat.
NB World Fair Trade day is actually on Saturday May 13, but we’re so keen, we’re celebrating it early!
For further information, please contact:
Megan Martin
Otago Polytechnic Media Liaison
Megan.martin@op.ac.nz
027 2205 989
