Going bananas at Otago Polytechnic

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 08:59

Otago Polytechnic staff and students are going bananas for World Fair Trade Day!

On Tuesday morning (May 9), 41 people will gather in the Hub for a yummy (Fair Trade) banana breakfast.

Then from 10am-1pm, people can pedal power for a (Fair Trade) banana smoothie. They’re invited to hop on board the exercycle-come-blender for their delicious treat.

NB World Fair Trade day is actually on Saturday May 13, but we’re so keen, we’re celebrating it early!

For further information, please contact:

Megan Martin

Otago Polytechnic Media Liaison

Megan.martin@op.ac.nz

027 2205 989