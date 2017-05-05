Storm hits 'Severe Cat 3' status for Vanuatu

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 09:23

We track Donna's movements over Vanuatu next few days, then assess the threat to New Zealand later next week --- Donna continues to intensify reaching Category 3 status overnight and the storm is tipped to strengthen a little more today with winds sustained at 200km/h and gusting 250km/h this weekend.

Donna is going to track down Vanuatu's coastline over the next three or four days in what is sure to cause significant damage.

Heavy flooding rains are expected and currently wave heights are over 7 metres. A storm surge (a dome of higher than usual sea level under the centre of the low) is also expected to amplify any coastal damage.

The latest tracking by both Fiji and the US Goverment today shifts Donna a little further west of Vanuatu this weekend. If the Fiji Map is accurate this could give Vanuatu a little more breathing space. If the US Government map is more accurate (which today matches what the Fijians were saying yesterday) then this is a very concerning set up as Donna may hug the western coastline as she turns to track southwards.

As you can see with any tropical cyclone and such small islands to focus on (Including ours in New Zealand) there is uncertainty about exact tracking and therefore exactly who may be impacted. As we saw recently with Cyclone Cook storms like this can jog west or east and over time a small jog in one direction can have great consequences further down the track. A bit lke if you were to fly from Auckland to Fiji but you flew the plane at 5 degrees further east. A tiny change you wouldn't detect at take off but you'd miss your destination that's for sure as over time you'd drift off the forecast track. Cyclone's are very similar which is why you see that "Cone of Undertainy" in the tracking maps - ie, the storm could go anywhere within this zone (see maps below).

The Fiji Met Service website overloads during storms - so official information may be hard to get at times via them.

What lies ahead for New Zealand?

We still see plenty of data that suggests Donna will fall apart early next week as she drifts out of the tropics and directly towards northern New Zealand.

However WeatherWatch.co.nz says the latest modelling out today continues to suggest there is still great uncertainty about just where, when and how Donna's rainy remnants will join forces with a low in the Tasman Sea.

Head forecaster Philip Duncan says New Zealanders don't need to be concerned at this stage, simply stay up to date with the long range rain maps and news at WeatherWatch.co.nz. "We are very confident Donna will drift south towards New Zealand but we are certainly not confident at this early stage that rains heavy enough to cause flooding will lie over land or just to our east out at sea". Mr Duncan highlights the fine line between Donna bringing more flooding stresses to the upper North Island or it simply nicking us to the east.

"Many have asked us what we think might happen and our answer remains it is one to watch but no severe weather forecasts are being locked in for New Zealand at this stage. Donna may miss us or it may slow down and deliver localised heavy falls".

WeatherWatch.co.nz says the focus over the next few days should be mostly on Vanuatu where severe weather is very likely and maybe eastern New Caledonia where severe weather is possible.

At this stage New Zealand has a 70% chance of rain later next week but as of today only about a 30% chance (in our view) of it causing serious flooding here. One to continue to monitor over the coming days.

LATEST TRACKING

All models today have shifted Donna's track a little further west of Vanuatu for the weekend.

Next Thursday in New Zealand shows a weak low in the Tasman Sea crossing over the upper North Island and linking up with the rainy remnants of Donna - all sandwiched in by two strong highs to the east and west. Latest modelling today suggests Donna's worst rains may just skirt us offshore, but it's still far too early to lock in.