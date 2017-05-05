DOC voted Most Attractive Public Sector Employer for a third year running

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:27

The Department of Conservation is delighted to be recognised for the third year running as the most attractive employer in the public sector by the Randstad Awards.

"This makes DOC the first government department in the world to have won this award three years in a row - a truly outstanding accolade," says DOC Director General, Lou Sanson.

DOC was also awarded second overall in the Most Attractive Employer in New Zealand, at the Randstad Awards last night.

"We are thrilled and humbled to have won public sector award three times running now. It is an endorsement of how New Zealanders see us and that they value the work we do.

"This award reflects the passion, dedication and hard work of our staff, who choose to apply their skills and experience every day to this conservation cause that they truly believe in. DOC people also make a real difference in their communities throughout the country," says Mr Sanson.

"DOC has a strong reputation and brand in New Zealand. It is brought to life by our people and their everyday engagement.

"We work hard with our treaty partners, iwi, communities and our national partners to develop and protect our brand so that we are recognised by every New Zealander, offering a point of reassurance and knowledge on our natural environment."

"Working for this cause, that is New Zealand’s cause, our cause, is a strong motivator for why people choose to work for DOC.

"DOC is an organisation that engages hearts as well as hands, and that’s a hugely powerful combination," says Mr Sanson.

In winning such recognition, Mr Sanson acknowledges there’s still important work to be done within the organisation.

"We are in a continual state of improvement to ensure we maximise our resources and that our staff are well equipped to do their work. We have been going through period of fairly constant change with a fresh strategic direction and new structures. The fact we have won these awards despite this reflect the commitment and enthusiasm of our staff.

"At DOC we are lucky to be protecting and promoting the very things that New Zealanders value the most - our fantastic landscapes, incredible nature and fascinating history," says Mr Sanson.