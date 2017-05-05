Governance Committee approve distribution of diesel spill fine money

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:32

The Governance Committee providing oversight of the community project funds from the September 2013 Makotuku River diesel contamination fines has approved the distribution of the remaining $15,000 to three projects being; a town sculpture project ($5,000), repair and upgrade of the Domain Tennis Courts ($1,000) and the upgrade of the Makotuku River walkway ($9,000).

The money is what remains of an original $100,000 given to Raetihi for a community project(s) of their choice from fines paid from the diesel pollution of the Makotuku River that contaminated the Raetihi water supply.

The Raetihi Community had put forward community project suggestions for how the $100,000 should be spent and then voted on six options with Project Waireka (Sweet Water) for under bench filtration units being voted as the most popular (254 votes).

The implementation of Project Waireka used $85,000 of the available community project fund leaving $15,000 to be allocated to the second most popular choice as voted on by the community.

Governance Committee Chairperson John Hotter said that the second most popular project (174 votes) was actually five separate projects that were combined into a single proposal called the ‘Raetihi Five United Projects’ by Raetihi Promotions for the purposes of the community vote.

"The five combined projects were; a village rainwater well, a town sculpture project, riparian management along the Makotuku River, repair and upgrade of the Domain Tennis Courts and the upgrade of the Makotuku River walkway."

"At the previous Governance Committee meeting it was decided to provide the ‘Raetihi Five United Projects’ sponsors with any new additional information that might be relevant to their project since it was proposed and ask them how they would like the $15,000 allocated," he said.

"They responded by allocating; $5,000 toward a town sculpture project, $1,000 toward repair and upgrade of the Domain Tennis Courts and $9,000 toward the upgrade of the Makotuku River walkway."

"The proposal for the riparian management along the Makotuku River and a village rainwater well (due to public health concerns) were both withdrawn from consideration."

Chairperson Hotter said that while the Governance Committee was able to allocate the remaining $15,000 and those project sponsors can now proceed, it was also recommended that they consider how their projects might fit into larger concept plans for Raetihi revitalisation that are currently open for public feedback.

"By working within the Raetihi revitalisation concept plans framework there are opportunities to ensure there was a common theme to any township projects as well as opportunities to obtain additional funding that would allow the expansion of the projects," he said.

"Council will now contact each of the sponsors of the three remaining projects to work with them on what details are needed to satisfy any audit, compliance, planning, theme, community or other requirements."

Chairperson Hotter added that the Governance Committee would remain sitting to provide oversight until the projects have been completed.

"Although there are no timeframes set for the completion of the projects the Committee will require the sponsors to keep them advised of the progress they are making."