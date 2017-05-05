Plastic Free Tuesday coming to Aotearoa

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 12:21

"Kirihou kore! Kia kotahi te rangi i ia wiki. Kawea ake! Plastic Free Tuesday is coming to Aotearoa. This is a growing global movement. Over 300 whÄnau from across Aotearoa have indicated an interest in giving it a go on Tuesday, 16th May" says Para Kore’s kaihatÅ« matua Jacqui Forbes (NgÄ Ruahine).

"On Plastic Free Tuesday we skip plastic to reduce our plastic footprint. That means we don’t buy anything that is made of plastic or contains plastic. We also don’t use anything made of plastic that we have to throw away after using it."

"As MÄori, we have a strong connection with the whenua, with PapatÅ«Änuku, and it is important that we look after our environment. Over 170 marae, kura, kohanga reo, community organisations and kaupapa MÄori events across Aotearoa have already implemented the Para Kore programme to reduce waste."

Kahurangi Peke-King-Minnear, a Te Reo MÄori teacher who lives in TÄmaki Makaurau (Auckland), says: "I think it is cool making a start to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of plastic in our everyday life. Starting with one day is a great. Let's build from there."

"Every day we drill, refine and turn oil into items of convenience we use just once then throw away. Some of that plastic will end up on our beaches, in our waterways, in the soil and in our food chain. By committing to be single use plastic free for a day we can be part of the solution through creating long term habits, which will be modelled to others leading eventually to denormalising single use plastic items such as disposable cups, straws, plastic bags and water bottles. We need to close the loop and integrate reuse into our lives" concludes Jacqui Forbes.