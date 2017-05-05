$5 million Wellington waterfront makeover under way

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 12:36

A further section of Wellington’s waterfront is about to get a makeover to open it up to the public as part of the North Kumutoto redevelopment project starting this month.

The revamp of the 6000 square-metre area will see the public space fitted out with a new timber boardwalk, better sea access, planting to attract wildlife, a pavilion and seating areas, covered walkways and new art installations.

North Kumutoto is the area between the Meridian building and the new PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) building, near the Waterloo Quay-Whitmore Street intersection. It takes its name from the Kumutoto Stream which enters the harbour at this point.

Construction of the public space will start early this month. Construction costs are expected to be over $5 million with completion in July 2018, timed to coincide with the opening of the new PwC building. Once opened, the PwC building will also house public amenities like cafes, bars, retail and a new creative business hub.

The design was approved by the Council in 2014 ahead of public consultation which received positive feedback.

It is expected around 600 more workers will use that area each day once the PwC building is fully occupied, including staff from key tenants FMG and the Co-Operative Bank.

Mayor Justin Lester says it is great to see another step being taken in opening up the waterfront - one of the city’s greatest assets.

"This is another part of the jigsaw in place to fully open up the waterfront to residents and tourists. Every year we make more progress putting in place the amenities that people expect to be able to enjoy in such a beautiful setting, so this is another great milestone to achieve."

Councillor Simon Marsh, the Council’s Economic Development Portfolio Leader, says continued investment in the waterfront is needed if Wellington is to keep topping the charts as one of the world’s most liveable cities with the best quality of life in the world.

"Our fabulous waterfront provides space for business, relaxation and events. Continuing to make areas like North Kumutoto useable for all of us is vital to maintain our revered liveability status."