Growing up in small-town ÅpÅtiki, Neihana Drew never imagined he would be the first of his direct family to graduate from university. Today, he is graduating from the University of Waikato’s Te Kohinga MÄrama Marae with a Bachelor of Social Sciences.

Neihana says he was clueless about what he wanted to do after high school. "I thought if all else failed, I’d join the army." In ÅpÅtiki, a low academic success rate was the norm and academia was a faraway idea for many; but as the school year was coming to an end, the pressure was on to make a decision. He decided to come to Waikato, a decision he’s never looked back from.

Neihana took on a double major in history and anthropology and says that "Everything I have studied has piqued my interest". As a MÄori student, he felt like he was a part of a community at the university. "It was very cool, especially in the latter years where I started to actually make use of the facilities offered to me."

He is now considering a master’s degree with the goal of becoming an academic researcher. "I want to be a part of scrutinising bad ideas that exist in social norms that have real and negative effects on reality," he says. "I know it’s cliché, but I want to make the world a better place."

In the meantime, Neihana is working full-time and using his spare time to further educate himself. "Even though I’ve finished my degree, the learning isn’t over." He says he enjoys listening to lectures and podcasts with subjects ranging from morality and philosophy to spirituality and the nature of consciousness. On Saturdays, he switches gear, hanging out with his mates and playing football.

Neihana has one important piece of advice for those who were in his position. "Just because you’re from a small town or a family where university isn’t the priority, it doesn’t mean you can’t go out there and get educated". His sister has followed his example and has since begun studying at university this year.

