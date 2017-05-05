Rotorua skate park development concept plan revealed

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:10

A proposed skate park project which has had input from local skaters will go to wider consultation for possible inclusion in Rotorua Lakes Council’s 2018-28 Long-term Plan.

A concept design for redevelopment of the city’s existing skate park, Sheaf Park, was shared with elected members at Rotorua Lakes Council’s Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting yesterday [Thursday 4 May 2017], the result of work by a committee which has included skate park users.

Committee member Teddy Stokes, who has been skating for more than eight years, was among those who submitted to Council on the need for improved facilities through the 2015-25 Long-term Plan consultation process.

At this stage the project is a proposal only. It is intended that following wider community consultation it will be put forward for consideration as part of discussions for development of Council’s 2018-28 long-term plan.

"I come to the project team with a skater’s perspective," Teddy says. "I’ve been given the opportunity via the project team to work with them on getting a better facility for our skating community.

"The project team covers all areas. I’m here for the skaters but within the team there is an all users approach, with a street section, bike section and skate section. While we have different sections of focus we’re all here working together to get the best facility for our whole community."

Teddy says improved facilities will bring skate park users together, he says. He believes it will also lead to more users in all age groups, a more lively skate community and be great for the local economy.

"It’ll bring other skaters and riders to town to try the park as well as interest more locals and inspire them to try it out or just watch. It will make Rotorua an all-round better city and be used year round by kids and adults."

The project comes under the umbrella of the council’s Sport and Recreation Portfolio which is led by Councillor Charles Sturt.

"The proposal is still in its infancy and we still need to go out to the wider community, but I’m excited by the potential to provide our young people with a really great facility, which is needed," he says.

"This has come about from young people fronting to council and we’ve listened."

The estimated $2.1million cost of the concept design does not include art features, car parking and access or other associated facilities. There is also the possibility of including a number of features that cater for other wheeled activities in a wider development.

The call for improved facilities came through submissions to the 2015-25 Long-term Plan. Submitters identified safety and design issues with the current skate park at Sheaf Park and the need for a facility that would attract out of town users and could be used for events.

Staff were asked to work with users and a project team was established to work on a design, location and cost, with assistance from a specialist skate park designer.

Sheaf Park was identified as the most suitable location, being visible and easily accessible, close to the central city with the potential for development.

The project team agreed the design should integrate and complement the location and existing features at Sheaf Park. It was also agreed that it must cater for a variety of users and abilities and should allow for local and national events. Creating a sense of place that reflects Rotorua’s uniqueness was also seen as important.