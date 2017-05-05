Vanuatu faces days of danger as Cyclone Donna tracks by

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:14

Severe Tropical Cyclone Donna reached category 3 status overnight and the storm is tipped to strengthen a little more today with winds sustained at 200km/h and gusting 250km/h over the weekend near Vanuatu.

Latest modelling shows Donna continues to track westwards, in fact a little further west than global forecasters initially thought. If this latest modelling stays this is definitely better news for Vanuatu as it places Cyclone Donna further west away from land once Donna starts her southerly track (which is expected to happen overnight tonight).

Donna is going to track southwards west of Vanuatu's various islands/coastlines over the next three days.

As of Friday afternoon the centre of Donna was tracking well north of the main islands but is still incredibly close to Vanuatu. Should it continue tracking like this the most severe weather will hopefully remain mostly at sea. However it will only take an earlier turn to tracking south to make Vanuatu far more vulnerable to damage and severe weather or even put some populated places in the path of the worst weather. Either way this is a very serious set up for Vanuatu.

Wave heights are over 7 metres and damaging, dangerous, seas will hang around for days around Vanuatu even if the centre tracks further offshore.

As you can see with any tropical cyclone and such small islands to focus on (Including ours in New Zealand) there is plenty of uncertainty about precise tracking and therefore exactly who may be impacted and when. As we saw recently with Cyclone Cook storms like this can jog west or east further than expected and, over time, a small jog in one direction can have great consequences down the track.

You'll notice the tracking maps have circles or cones around them (known as the "Cone of Uncertainty") in the tracking maps - this shows the uncertainty in the days ahead with being 100% precise about where the centre may go...the storm could go anywhere within these zones (see maps below).

The Fiji Met Service website overloads during storms - so official information may be hard to get at some times via them.

Latest tracking

All models today have shifted Donna's track a little further west of Vanuatu for the weekend.

Fiji Met

JTWC (US Govt)

Next Thursday in New Zealand shows a weak low in the Tasman Sea crossing over the upper North Island and linking up with the rainy remnants of Donna - all sandwiched in by two strong highs to the east and west. Latest modelling today suggests Donna's worst rains may just skirt us offshore, but it's still far too early to lock in. / Weathermap

- WeatherWatch.co.nz