Offenders flee Whangarei liquor store with non-alcoholic wine

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:25

Police received a report at approximately 4.45pm on Monday 1st May, 2017 that two men had entered the Cactus Liquor store in Whangarei.

The unarmed men helped themselves to four bottles of wine and fled the store without paying.

Three of the bottles were non-alcoholic wine and one was a bottle of Greek fortified wine.

They fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The store had high quality CCTV cameras installed at strategic positions within the store enabling high quality footage of the offenders to be obtained.

The quality of the CCTV footage is excellent and the locations of the cameras have captured clear images of the offenders faces. This makes identifying the men much easier and will help significantly with the investigation.

Police are following strong lines of inquiries.