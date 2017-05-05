Arrests in aggravated Sandringham liquor store assault

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:36

Avondale Police CIB have arrested two males in relation to an aggravated assault at a liquor store in Sandringham this week.

Around 4pm on Wednesday, May 3, two males aged 26 and 30 entered the store on Sandringham Road and attempted to steal alcohol, and then assaulted the shopkeeper.

The males were identified and warrants were executed this morning.

They were arrested and charged with theft and aggravated assault, and are due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon, Friday 5 May.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray wants to reassure the community we take this type of offending very seriously.

"It is our priority to ensure the community feels safe, and that offenders are held to account for their actions," she says.