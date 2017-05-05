Napier Hill cemetery tours finalist in national museum awards

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:40

MTG Hawke’s Bay’s popular tours of the Napier Hill Cemetery have been selected as a finalist in the Visitor Experience category in the prestigious Service IQ New Zealand Museum Awards.

Developed by MTG Hawke’s Bay Curator Social History Gail Pope and award winning New Zealand author Peter Wells, the guided walking tours have been a popular event on Napier’s summer calendar for both locals and visitors to Hawke’s Bay for nine years.

The walk takes participants on a journey into Hawke’s Bay’s past. They focus on not only well-known local identities, but also ordinary men, women and children who have extraordinary stories associated with their lives and deaths. People discover the historical significance of the Cemetery as well as a place of beauty in which to explore and learn.

The project has had enduring benefits; it has inspired more Cemetery maintenance and planting, better signage and a self-guiding brochure has been developed. The level of vandalism that occurred before the walks began has virtually ceased and the Cemetery has become a place of community pride and interest.

"We are delighted to be selected as finalists in this category," says MTG Hawke’s Bay Director Laura Vodanovich. "Public programmes are a way for the museum to engage with our community directly and the cemetery walks are a firm favourite with Hawke’s Bay people every summer. "

Winners will be announced at the Annual Museum’s Aotearoa Conference in Palmerston North later this month.

This is the third time in as many years that MTG has been nominated in these Awards.