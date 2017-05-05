From Foundation Certificate to PhD student

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:46

Peta Ravlich was so determined to fulfil her dream of becoming an Early Childhood Teacher that she would get to campus early and wait outside the computer lab to open at 8am so she could teach herself to be computer literate.

"It was so daunting, especially where technology was concerned. Although we had laptops and computers at home, I did not know or have the inkling to learn about computers," Peta says. "I had a shock when everything, writing, sourcing literature and so forth were all initiated via computers at tertiary institutions.

"A lot of the time I was on my own in the computer lab. I knew I had to master technology before I could progress. Perseverance paid off."

She studied for a Foundation Certificate, a bridging programme for those who were interested in studying at degree level but needed to build their learning and academic study skills.

Peta waited until her four children were all grown up before she decided to pursue her dream.

"I wanted to be a full-time Mum until all my children were grown up. When my youngest child could catch the bus to college on his own - he was 12 at the time - I had a meeting with my husband and children and told about my dream of wanting to be an ECE teacher. They encouraged me to pursue it."

Yesterday her perseverance paid off as she graduated with a Master of Education with First Class Honours from the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Education and Social Work.

She dedicates her success to her family and friends and the determination to achieve as a mature student. "I was determined to succeed as I always wanted to be an ECE teacher as I taught my children literacy and numeracy before they started primary school. I was inspired by my love of children and the embedded notion that if I can get children enthused about learning, they will progress and achieve whatever their goals may be.

"I have always been fascinated by children and enjoyed being around them. We always had a home full of children and friends. I decided to primarily pursue this pathway as a means to contribute and to achieve for my people. I reflect on my successes as not only belonging to me and my immediate family but also to my extended family, community, nation and my Cook Island people," she says.

Now she is about to embark on her next challenge, a PhD in which she will study tertiary Cook Islands students born in the Cook Islands and New Zealand-born Cook Island tertiary students studying here. "The aim is to examine their narratives on what spirituality means to them. I chose this path because I have a particular interest in the topic and spirituality is very much part of the holistic Cook Island child."

Meanwhile Peta also works part-time as a mentor for Pasifika students at the Faculty of Education and Social Work.

Her main focus is working with ECE emerging student teachers but she also works with social work students and PE students in the area of academic writing. "My role as a mentor encompasses pastoral care as well. I am passionate about what I do and I see the potential in our Pasifika students and that is what I want to draw out. To engage with them in setting their goals and supporting them in finishing their degrees and to go beyond that.

"I thoroughly enjoy my time at the Faculty. This is like a second home as I have spent so much time here over the past few years. I hope to take what I have gained and achieved from this Faculty back to my own family, people and island nation, the Cook Islands."